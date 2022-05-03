Pro-life activist arrested after free climbing San Francisco Salesforce Tower

On Tuesday morning (3 April) a pro-life activist free climbed San Francisco‘s Salesforce Tower, in response to the leaked draft in the Supreme Court Roe v Wade abortion case. He was arrested by authorities at the top.

The man has been identified as Maison Des Champs, a rock climber who has dubbed himself the ‘Pro-Life Spiderman’.

His website states that he recently started climbing sky scrapers to end abortion, and was climbing the tower to raise money for anti-abortion charities.

