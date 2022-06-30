Priyanka Chopra has been dabbling into business and last year opened her Indian restaurant in New York City, which has now become the hotspot for several celebs. However, Chopra’s latest business venture is receiving flak from netizens for being too overpriced. The actress launched her homeware brand named Sona Home that is selling premium homeware products like linens, decor, dinner sets and more for exorbitant rates.

As you open Sona Home’s official website, you will see a mug priced at 44$ ( Rs 3,475 approx.), a square tablecloth for $298 (Rs 23,534 approx.), a sari table lamp with shade for $98 (Rs 7,741 approx.) among other expensive things. Several users on Reddit called out the brand for selling basic products at such high prices.

One user wrote on Reddit, “We have gone from foreigners ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices to Indians ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and seeing things at ludicrous prices.” Take a look at more reactions below.

In an interview with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the idea behind her homeware brand and said, “I wanted to see the luxury of India that I grew up with, and that I’ve seen in my travels. The roots are entrenched in Indian culture, but the tabletop doesn’t necessarily look like the stereotype of India. Being able to be global and to be able to just be beautiful on any table setting was really important to us.”

Source Link : Priyanka Chopra's New Homeware Brand Is Selling Napkins For ₹5000 And The Internet Is Not Buying It!