Priyanka Chopra Urges World Leaders To Help Ukraine Refugees Amid Crisis; Says 'Can't Just Stand By And Watch'

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and global actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video urging ‘world leaders’ to extend their support to Ukrainian refugees, who had to leave their country due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. In the video, PeeCee even talked about the fact that nearly two million children were ‘displaced’ due to the crisis while calling the situation the ‘fastest and largest large-scale displacements since world war 2’.

The 39-year-old actress shared the clip on social media and captioned it, “World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch. It’s gone on too long!”

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s video message here:

“So the leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway and Australia, when you meet to decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere? Will you contribute the billions that they need,” Priyanka asked in the video. She concluded her message by urging others to come out and extend their support to the people of Ukraine in the crisis situation.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka, who was last seen in Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ starring alongside the likes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will soon be teaming up with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie for her next, ‘Ending Things’, which is touted to be an action-thriller. She also has Russo Brothers’ Amazon series ‘Citadel’ and Farhan Akhtar’s next ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

