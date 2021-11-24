Priyanka Chopra Takes Subtle Digs At The Jonas Brothers While Claiming To Be 'The Most Famous Jonas'

The ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ is finally out on Netflix and as promised, Priyanka Chopra has brought her A-game on display, leaving the audience floored with her subtle digs at her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers: Kevin and Joe Jonas. The ‘Baywatch’ actress. who has been the subject of social media speculation ever since dropping ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles, earlier this week, joined her sisters-in-law: Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, as they roasted the musical trio of the Jonas Brothers.

Addressing her 10 year age gap with her husband Nick, Priyanka said, “We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like,” on the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ aired on Netflix. PeeCee even slammed trolls, who called her marriage to Nick Jonas a publicity stunt by questioning them, “How could it be? I didn’t even know how famous he was? All I knew was that he’s Kevin’s baby brother.”

While reports of a rift between the couple started making rounds when Priyanka dropped Nick’s surname from her social handles, but her comment on being married to the pop sensation definitely gave us a glimpse of the fun equation that the two share. “Nick, you’ve changed my life, I wouldn’t want to babysit, I mean being married to anyone else. Ever,” she said on the show while roasting the husband.

SEE ALSO: Priyanka Chopra Removes ‘Jonas’ From Her Social Media Handles, Leaves Fans Puzzled

Before leaving the stage, Priyanka stunned everyone by dropping the bomb by talking about having kids while looking at Nick. Highlighting the point, they are the only couple, who don’t have a baby yet, PeeCee said, “We are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow,” as the audience burst out laughing.

While Priyanka is currently busy filming her upcoming web series ‘Citadel’, she will also be seen in Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. The 39-year-old actress has also joined the cast of Farhan Akhtar’s movie ‘Jee Le Zara’ which also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

SEE ALSO: Priyanka Chopra As Marvel Superhero? ‘Citadel’ Co-Star Richard Madden Says ‘We’ll See Her As An Eternal One Day’

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Priyanka Chopra Takes Subtle Digs At The Jonas Brothers While Claiming To Be 'The Most Famous Jonas'