Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Motivated Her On The Sets Of 'The Matrix Resurrections'

After sharing screen space with Hollywood’s highest-paid actor Dwayne Johnson in ‘Baywatch’, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in her next. The desi-girl has now joined the ensemble cast of Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ as the grown-up version of Sati, the little girl who was introduced in the third instalment, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’. And it looks like Priyanka is all set to take her fans on another fun-filled joyride.

The 39-year-old actress, who recently wrapped the shoot of her much-awaited web series ‘Citadel’ has already begun with the promotions of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. And during a conversation, PeeCee walked down memory lane to share a story from the movie set. Not only did she praise her co-star Keanu Reeves, but also hailed him as the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’.

In a conversation with Access, Priyanka talked about her experience of working with Reeves, and how he motivated her on the movie set. Sharing an incident, Priyanka revealed the difficulties she faced when she got back on the sets after a six months break (due to the pandemic). And that’s when Reeves walked up to her and appreciated her efforts. “He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that,'” she said.

Furthermore, Priyanka added, “When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, ‘you were alright, you did it and you were good’. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie.” In a previous interview, Priyanka had shared her excitement about joining the Matrix franchise. “I would have done any part Lana Wachowski would have given me. I’d be happy to do a walk-on. It was amazing just being there,” Priyanka had stated.

Helmed and penned by Lana Wachowski, the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise will bring Neo and Trinity back on the silver screen after almost two decades. Apart from Reeves, Chopra and Moss, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will also feature Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Lambert Wilson, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release on December 22, 2021.

