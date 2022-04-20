Priyanka Chopra Reveals First Look Of 'It's All Coming Back To Me' Starring Sam Heughan And Celine Dion

After appearing in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star in her next big Hollywood project. The actress will play the lead role opposite Sam Heughan in the upcoming romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back to Me – a title inspired by Grammy-winner and music legend Celine Dion’s famous track. Dion will also co-star in the flick, marking her acting debut. The film is being marketed for a Valentine’s Day release and will arrive on February 10, 2023.

It’s All Coming Back to Me was first announced back in 2020 and was tentatively titled Text for You. The film which is written and directed by James C. Strouse is based on Sofie Cramer’s bestselling German-language novel titled SMS Fur Dich. Sam Heughan has now dropped a first look at the film while Priyanka Chopra shared Deadline‘s article announcing the release date on her Instagram story. The photo sees her alongside Heughan and it’s as romantic as it gets.

Check it out here:

The film, like the book, will reportedly follow a woman who loses her fiance a few weeks after the marriage proposal. To cope with the loss, she starts sending romantic texts to his old cell phone but, the number has been reassigned to a journalist who is also coping with heartbreak. He then goes looking for the mysterious sender of the text. When they meet, they recognise their bond but can they heal from their tragic past? The English adaptation will see the characters find encouragement in Celine Dion’s music.

The book has been adapted before into a hit German film in 2016. It remains to be seen how the Hollywood adaptation will turn out but so far, it looks promising.

Cover image: Sam Heughan/Instagram

