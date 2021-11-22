Priyanka Chopra Removes 'Jonas' From Her Social Media Handles, Leaves Fans Puzzled

Priyanka Chopra married pop sensation Nick Jonas in a three-day grand wedding celebration at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, comprising of both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions, on December 1, 2018. Touted as one of the most loved couples on the planet, Priyanka’s decision to drop ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles after almost three years has sparked divorce rumours online. Yes, you heard it right. Bollywood desi-girl, who has established herself as one of the best actresses in the world of entertainment, recently removed her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram and Twitter handle, right before their third wedding anniversary.

According to a News18 report, Priyanka’s mother has slammed all these rumours as rubbish as she was quoted saying, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours,” when quizzed about Priyanka dropping ‘Jonas’ from her social media handles. Needless to say, Twitterati were quick to notice PeeCee’s actions on social media, which led to speculations and rumours of separation. Check out a few reactions here:

Why did priyanka chopra remove jonas from her insta name ? Dont tell me it’s another breakup — kristration ! (@iamkritsa) November 19, 2021

First, “Zayn and Gigi” then “Shawn and Camilla” who’s up next? Priyanka and Jonas? — kushagra (@not_kushagra) November 18, 2021

was gonna say there’s no way nick and priyanka broke up bc they were just together for diwali at the beginning of the month but i guess i thought the same for s and c and well….. — emily 🙂 (@moxIore) November 21, 2021

Priyanka and Nick got divorced???? — 𝓶🦋 (@Itainttmee) November 22, 2021

Popularly known as ‘NickYanka’, the couple has never shied away from expressing their love for one another since the time they came out in open about their relationship. Nick and Priyanka, who made their first red carpet appearance in 2017 at the Met Gala, sparked off dating rumours when Priyanka attended Nick’s cousin’s wedding as his plus-one. And within the next six months, the pair tied the knot in a grand fashion, leaving everyone swooned with their love.

Priyanka and Nick even celebrated Diwali together in their new home in Los Angeles. PeeCee even shared a post featuring several clicks with her husband Nick and wrote, “Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.” She had even added, “To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali.”

While Priyanka’s actions have sparked a huge debate on social media, the diva is all set to share screen space with the likes of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Priyanka also has Amazon’s upcoming series ‘Citadel’ helmed by the Russo Brothers’ and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film titled ‘Jee Le Zara’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

SEE ALSO: Priyanka Chopra As Marvel Superhero? ‘Citadel’ Co-Star Richard Madden Says ‘We’ll See Her As An Eternal One Day’

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Priyanka Chopra Removes 'Jonas' From Her Social Media Handles, Leaves Fans Puzzled