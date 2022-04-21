Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Have Reportedly Named Their Baby Girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas And Fans Are Divided

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans earlier this month as they announced that they had welcomed a child via surrogacy. It was later revealed that the couple had a baby girl. As per new reports, the name of Chopra and Jonas’ baby girl has now been revealed and Twitter is going nuts. Fans had a very divided reaction to Priyanka and Nick’s child’s name and also shared hilarious memes.

As per a birth certificate procured by TMZ, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The reports also claim that their child was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego. As the reports made their way to the internet, fans reacted to Priyanka and Nick’s baby girl’s name and had a mixed response.

Some fans said that the name was quite long while some shared hilarious memes. Take a look at the reactions below.

So if Priyanka Chopra takes time off to take care of her baby she can always claim she’s Malti-tasking.#MaltiMarieChopraJonas — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) April 21, 2022

fully with #PriyankaChopra on old-timey baby names. My current top picks are kaushalya and sudhir (only @DanErchick doesn’t know yet)#MaltiMarieChopraJonas — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) April 21, 2022

Let say Malti is grown up and marries to Jignesh Patel and makes a baby boy named“Steve Sanjay“

What would be the full name of hypothetical “Steve Sanjay” ?#MaltiMarieChopraJonas — AghoriBhakt (@OffendedNRI) April 21, 2022

#PriyankaChopra named her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Malti’s foreign frnds after hearing her name : pic.twitter.com/t7jPBrPYMb — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 21, 2022

#PriyankaChopra This is how priyanka and nick giving name their daughter : pic.twitter.com/ZBlr4DejD2 — Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) April 21, 2022

Feeling sorry MALTI MARIE CHOPRA JONAS 😟 I mean how it would feel while Filling OMR sheet of an exam 🥹 Until She will Fill Her name in those boxes and darkening those circle Exams will be over. Everyone should feel for her.#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/ZjOLP33dMb — Aditya⛩️ (@TensaiGenesis) April 21, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have yet to confirm the reports, the couple has kept their lips tight lipped about any additional information about their baby.

