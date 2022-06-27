Priyanka Chopra Criticizes US Supreme Court's Ruling On Abortion Rights; Shares Michelle Obama's Post

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra joins the long list of celebrities condemning the US Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights. While the decision to overturn 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised women’s right to abortion would result in many states banning abortion, it continues to garner massive flak online.

While the ‘Baywatch’ star didn’t take a direct dig at the US Supreme Court’s ruling, she did reshare former first lady, Michelle Obama’s heartbreaking post on Instagram. PeeCee even re-posted a doodle comparing abortion rights with guns’ rights in the US. Check out Priyanka’s posts here:

Sharing her views on the verdict, Michelle Obama wrote, “I am heartbroken – for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won’t be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child’s future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time,” in a long heartbreaking post.

Meanwhile, several renowned Hollywood personalities like Taylor Swift, John Legend, Mariah Carey, Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber and others took to social media and condemned the US Supreme Court’s verdict.

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 24, 2022

It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 24, 2022

Storm troopers on their way to tell women to shut up and accept government mandated childbirth. Sickening https://t.co/2zRbqHkVgR — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 24, 2022

Fuckin bullshit!! This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out~ @nwlc @PPFA @ACLU @SisterSong_WOC pic.twitter.com/52Pj6j36Z1 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 24, 2022

Cover Image: Instagram

