Priyanka Chopra Criticizes US Supreme Court's Ruling On Abortion Rights; Shares Michelle Obama's Post

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra joins the long list of celebrities condemning the US Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights. While the decision to overturn 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised women’s right to abortion would result in many states banning abortion, it continues to garner massive flak online.

While the ‘Baywatch’ star didn’t take a direct dig at the US Supreme Court’s ruling, she did reshare former first lady, Michelle Obama’s heartbreaking post on Instagram. PeeCee even re-posted a doodle comparing abortion rights with guns’ rights in the US. Check out Priyanka’s posts here:

Sharing her views on the verdict, Michelle Obama wrote, “I am heartbroken – for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won’t be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child’s future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time,” in a long heartbreaking post.

Meanwhile, several renowned Hollywood personalities like Taylor Swift, John Legend, Mariah Carey, Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber and others took to social media and condemned the US Supreme Court’s verdict.

Cover Image: Instagram

