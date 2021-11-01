Priyanka Chopra As Marvel Superhero? 'Citadel' Co-Star Richard Madden Says 'We'll See Her As An Eternal One Day'

With the release date of Marvel’s most ambitious project, Eternals, inching closer, MCU fans have been taking to social media to share their excitement. Despite reports of the Chloé Zhao directorial scoring low on rotten tomatoes, and early reviews given away a mix-reaction, the buzz surrounding Eternals has been quite strong. And lead actors have been quite busy promoting the movie extensively. While Avengers: Endgame marked the end of a successful era for Marvel, a new team of superheroes is all set to make a mark on the silver screen soon. And with an ensemble star cast comprising of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry, the buzz is getting stronger with these renowned names stepping out and promoting their project.

Richard Madden, who essays the character of the mighty, Ikaris, might be busy with his next project, Citadel, but he did join the rest of the Eternals team during promotions. And during a recent interview, he was quizzed about his upcoming spy-drama co-star Priyanka Chopra’s MCU debut. “She’d make an awesome Marvel superhero. She’s a wonderfully talented actress and she’s beautiful and she’s so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we’ll see her as an Eternal one day,” Madden said. Well, Madden’s comment has surely got Priyanka and MCU fans pretty animated.

Talking about Madden and Chopra starrer Citadel and its regional spin-offs, director Joe Russo had termed it as a ‘big experiment’. “It’s sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership,” Russo added.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s movie Eternals is all set to release in cinema halls on Nov. 5.

