Priyanka Chopra has appeared to bat away speculation that she has split from Nick Jonas.

The actor, who is professionally known as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, removed the ”Jonas” part of her name from her social media accounts, prompting rumours that the pair had broken up.

She included “Jonas” on her Instagram and Twitter pages after she married Nick in 2018, but removed it without explanation.

While Chopra is yet to comment on the name change, she reassured concerned fans with a sentimental Instagram comment aimed at her husband.

Nick shared a video doing dumbbell curls in front of a mirror, writing: “Monday motivation. Let’s get it.”

Chopra replied on Monday (22 November): “Damn! I just died in your arms,” adding a heart-eyes emoji alongside a hot face emoji.

Priyanka Chopra seemed to bat away rumours she has split from Nick Jonas on Instagram (Instagram @nickjonas)

The actor’s mother, Madhu, reportedly denied speculation the couple had split, telling News18: “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Chopra, who also produces, is best known for her roles in ABC series Quantico and Netflix film The White Tiger. She will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in the UK on 24 December.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 (Getty Images)

Nick is a musician who performs with his brothers Kevin and Joe under the name The Jonas Brothers.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Priyanka Chopra appears to bat away speculation she’s split from Nick Jonas