Priyanka Chopra And Shibani Dandekar Cheer For Farhan Akhtar As He Makes MCU Debut With 'Ms. Marvel'

After the phenomenal success of ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘Moon Knight’, Marvel has released another show titled Ms. Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar. And going by the positive reviews and buzz that it has been garnering online, Marvel seems to have another blockbuster up its sleeves. But what makes it so special for desis is the presence of Farhan Akhtar in the recently released Marvel show.

Farhan, who makes his MCU debut with Ms. Marvel, recently dropped a new teaser of the Marvel show giving a glimpse of his character. While Akhtar’s character appears to be quite intriguing, given his mystic avatar and outfit, wife Shibani Dandekar and global superstar Priyanka Chopra joined the bandwagon of fans cheering for the Bollywood actor/director.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Shibani wrote, “What you seek is seeking you!” Can’t wait for this one @faroutakhtar,”along with the new teaser.

Priyanka, who has teamed up with Farhan on multiple occasions also cheered for her ‘The Sky Is Pink’ co-star as she took to social media and wrote, “So exciting! I love @msmarvelofficial and am so excited to see it come to life. Wishing my friends and everyone involved so much love and luck.”

While the Marvel show introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim-American teenage girl, who ends up harnessing powers like her favourite superheroes, Marvel is expected to hit the ball out of the park once again with ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Apart from Vellani and Akhtar, the MCU show also features Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff and other talented actress. The show released on June 8 and is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

