Priti Patel rejects plan to prevent repeat of Grenfell tragedy in favour of ‘stay put’ advice

Priti Patel has rejected a key recommendation to prevent a repeat of the Grenfell tragedy, sticking with “stay put” advice in tall buildings instead.

The inquiry into the deadly fire called for new legal requirements on building owners to have evacuation plans, in particular of disabled residents – something the Home Office was expected to accept.

Fifteen of the 72 people who died in the 2017 blaze had disabilities which made escape more difficult and “many more lives” could have been saved with an evacuation plan, its report found.

But a new strategy on “improving fire safety” has rejected both evacuation plans and so-called “personal emergency evacuation plans” (PEEPs) for the disabled, which are deemed to be too expensive and impractical.

Instead, a new consultation will be staged on sharing the location of disabled residents with fire services – but only in buildings known to have serious fire safety risks.

Grenfell United, which represents people affected by the 2017 tragedy, described the response as “a disgrace” for putting disabled people at risk.

“We are enraged at the government, whose sole focus continues to be profit and not public safety,” the group said.

“We’ve fought for years to create a legacy for our 72 loved ones, and to prevent another Grenfell. But, five years on, the government has reverted back to the same policy in place before Grenfell.”

Requiring PEEPs would leave building owners with “no practical choice but to respond by ‘staffing up’ their building with a 24/7 presence”, the Home Office has argued.

A single staff member would cost £8,800 to £21,900 for each building every month, with many more staff required – a cost that would fall on the residents.

Unveiling the fire reform white paper at a London fire station, Ms Patel said the capital is still “scarred” by Grenfell, adding: “We have to be very respectful and reflective of that, we really do.

“But what I would say is that it is vitally important that the service never stands still, and that the service learns constantly.”

The rejection of the recommendation came as the boss of London Fire Brigade warned that more than 1,000 residential buildings in the capital still have serious fire safety failings.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Priti Patel rejects plan to prevent repeat of Grenfell tragedy in favour of ‘stay put’ advice