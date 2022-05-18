Priti Patel asked if she could survive on £1,200 a month at police conference

Priti Patel was asked if she could survive on a wage of £1,200 a month as she was collared by Vicky Knight, who says she is no longer able to afford working as a police officer.

The detective constable, who has served 23 years with North Wales Police, says she had resorted to visiting a food bank and borrowing money from her parents each month to help feed her son.

“Could you afford to live on £1,200 a month?” she asked Ms Patel during the Police Federation conference in Manchester, drawing applause.

