Priti Patel asked if she could survive on £1200 a month as she’s grilled over police pay

Priti Patel was asked if she could survive on £1400 a month as she was confronted by police officers over pay concerns.

A female officer, who said she had served for 23 years, told the home secretary that she had to borrow £40 from her mother in order to pay for fuel and food.

“I stand here to represent myself and many people in the force who are like me… we are desperately struggling to do the job we love and to make ends meet at home,” she said.

