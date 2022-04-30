Priscilla Presley has shared her thoughts on the new biopic about her late ex-husband Elvis Presley.

The 76-year-old, who attended a private screening of the film, took to Facebook on Friday (29 April) to applaud director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

She said she watched the film with Elvis’s old friend, the talent manager and Presley’s Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling.

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” Presley posted. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.

“Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him… he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

Reflecting on Elvis’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by Tom Hanks, she wrote: “What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.

“The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film [sic].”

Austin Butler (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Priscilla got married to Elvis in Las Vegas in 1967. They were together until 1973 and had a daughter together, Lisa Marie Presley, who is now 54 and a singer-songwriter. Elvis died in 1977.

Elvis premieres at Cannes Film Festival next month ahead of its cinema release on 24 June.

Source Link Priscilla Presley shares her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film