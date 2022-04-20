Priority Digital Health: The future of digital healthcare

Priority Digital Health is a Business Reporter client

Alison Meadows, Joint Founder & CEO, Priority Digital Health and John Dibb, Joint Founder & CEO, Priority Digital Health

If public health departments and local councils are to hit their health and wellbeing targets, they need to embrace digital. Part of this must include a platform such as Priority Digital Health’s Priority Platform.

Why? Because using this digital solution, they can help hard-to-reach communities, and flexibility scale up to the levels that they need to support the relevant locations.

All this can be gained without having to find more resources, more money and more expertise.

The future is interoperability, flexibility, and whole-body health services all in one place – that’s why the future is the Priority Platform.

Who is Priority Digital Health?

Priority Digital Health (PDH) is a Cambridge-based organisation specialising in digital health solutions.

PDH build digital solutions which empower better self-management and service-management of patients’ health and wellbeing. They ensure people get the help and support they need, swiftly, whilst remaining true to their ’Tell Your Story Once’ mantra.

PDH’s speciality is disease prevention; their background is in changing behaviour, and their focus is cost-saving and service efficiencies – but not at the expense of user experience.

They have three main products: The Priority Platform (customisable case management software); Diabetes Book & Learn (connecting people with Diabetes to the right education); and AmaraHealth™ (a whole-body health and wellbeing app).

What is the Priority Platform?

The Priority Platform is a case management system that acts as a digital portal for all patient information, vaccinations, prescriptions, appointments, interactions, goals and encounters within healthcare settings. This includes wellbeing services, GPs and social prescribing organisations.

Anyone internally or externally involved with a patient’s care can be connected via one centralised system.

Patients can self-refer, record their own health and wellbeing metrics, and manage their own data. Naturally, this increases ownership and accountability while generating greater efficiencies and savings for the service providers.

Delivering interoperability for all

Interoperability isn’t at the core of many digital health services. Most platforms solve one problem and require a new platform when another problem arises.

This is costly, timely, complicated – and usability suffers.

But the Priority Digital Health Priority Platform has interoperability at its core.

Already accessible to over seven million UK residents, the Priority Platform is fully interoperable and can be connected to all the major GP clinical systems such as Vision and TPP.

Award-winning service modules

One of the most unique features of the Priority Platform is that there’s one login for one platform, but many different modules within that platform which deliver different services. As a result, it’s easily customised for each service and every local pathway.The platform hosts a multitude of award-winning service modules. These support a range of NHS, public health and community services. This includes social prescribing, booking, volunteering, goal-setting, lifestyle services (such as smoking and weight management) and workplace health services.

Customers may acquire a singular module and then decide they need more. PDH’s flexible approach allows them to make that happen quickly, without the obstacle of an entirely new platform.

Security is non-negotiable

Their platform has been designed with security at its core:

Hosted within the Health & Social Care Network (HSCN)

All servers are hosted in the UK

Each user has a dedicated login using OWASP/2FA-recommended levels of security

Working with ETHOS Consulting, their platform has received clinical risk-management standard DCB0129 (mandatory under the Health and Social care Act 2012)

Accredited by NHS DSP Toolkit

ISO 27001 assessed

Cyber Essentials certified

Registered with the ICO, ZA286500

One app, complete wellness

Priority Digital Health is bringing a new product to market. It’s whole-body health like you’ve never seen before, that encourages patients to delete their countless health and wellbeing apps and replace them with AmaraHealth™.

Why? Because AmaraHealth™ enables people to simplify their use of health apps by streamlining them into one. Using the AmaraHealth™ app, users will be able to track all areas of their health and wellbeing. From physical fitness to mood, every aspect of a patient’s health can be tracked manually or via a connected wearable.

Users will be empowered to achieve and sustain whole-body health, with access to their unique wellbeing score, personalised analytics and specialist courses, videos and articles.

Just like the Priority Platform, AmaraHealth™will empower individuals to take control of their health and wellbeing, helping to alleviate the pressure on healthcare professionals and services.

If the future is in favour of interconnectivity and ease for both patients and healthcare systems, then it’ll be in favour of digital solutions such as the Priority Platform and AmaraHealth™ too.

Request a demo for the Priority Platform and/or AmaraHealth™ today

