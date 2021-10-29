‘Prioritise people and planet over profit’: Patagonia calls on firms to join Facebook boycott

Patagonia has renewed calls for firms to boycott Facebook, which it said must “prioritise people and planet over profit” before it returned to the site.

In a statement, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said he believed Facebook “has a responsibility to make sure its products do no harm, and until they do, Patagonia will continue to withhold our advertising”.

“We encourage other businesses to join us in pushing Facebook to prioritise people and planet over profit”, added Mr Gellert on Thursday.

His comments came after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company would be renamed “Meta”, and that he had plans to build an online “metaverse” — or network.

That announcement avoided any mention of the Facebook Papers — a collection of leaked internal documents that have been obtained by a consortium of news organisations, including The Associated Press, and support claims that Facebook has prioritised profits over people’s safety.

Patagonia first began boycotting Facebook in 2020 amid concerns that it “spread hate speech and misinformation about climate change and our democracy,” Mr Gellert told CNN.

“We continue to stand by that boycott 16 months later”.

