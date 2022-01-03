Princess Eugenie reflects on 2021 as she shares never-before-seen photo of son August in New Year’s post

Princess Eugenie has celebrated the new year by sharing an album of photos taken over the past year, including a never-before-seen photograph of her and Jack Brooksbank’s son.

On 1 January, the royal, who welcomed her first child, a son named August Philip Hawke, in February with Brooksbank, posted the pictures to Instagram, where she also shared her well-wishes for a happy new year.

“Happy New Year to all… Goodbye 2021,” Eugenie wrote. “A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.”

The first photo included in the carousel featured a selfie of the Queen’s 31-year-old granddaughter and her husband of three years, while the album also included numerous photos of the couple posing with their first child.

In one photo, Brooksbank could be seen cradling the baby, while another sees the couple holding their son shortly after his birth on 9 February. Other pictures included in the album showed the family spending time outdoors.

The album also included a never-before-seen photo from August’s royal christening in November. The private royal family event, which saw August christened alongside his cousin Lucas, the son of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park and was attended by the Queen.

In the close-up photo, Eugenie holds her son, who can be seen wearing what appears to be the Honiton lace christening gown.

The sentimental album included a tribute to those lost in 2021 as well, as Eugenie shared a throwback photo of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her late grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99. In the photo, the monarch could be seen smiling and sitting in the grass alongside her late husband.

In addition to reflecting on her own year of motherhood, Eugenie’s post also celebrated the September birth of her sister Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

The heartfelt post prompted an outpouring of supportive comments from Eugenie’s followers, with many sharing their well-wishes for the family.

“Can’t wait to see what 2022 brings for your beautiful family,” one person wrote, while another said: “So many emotions for you last year. Treasure every memory. Happy New Year to you all.”

This is not the first time that Eugenie has shared photos of her family on Instagram, as the royal frequently uses the platform to post pictures of her and Brooksbank’s 11 month old.

In a photo celebrating Mother’s Day in March, which saw the child lying on a blanket in a field of flowers, Eugenie revealed that she was “so excited to be August’s mum”.

