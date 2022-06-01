Princess Eugenie pens tribute to her ‘grannie’ ahead of Queen’s platinum jubilee

Princess Eugenie has written a tribute to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in honour of the monarch’s 70th year on the throne ahead of celebrations this weekend.

The UK will mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee through a series of events planned over the extended bank holiday weekend, which begins on Thursday 2 June until Sunday 5 June.

Eugenie, who is 12th in line to the throne and daughter to the Duke of York, reflected on her grandmother’s role in the royal family, the UK and the Commonwealth and reminisced about her memories of the Queen.

She also said that she would love for her one-year-old son, August, to have the Queen’s best traits when he grows up.

Writing in The Spectator magazine, Eugenie said: “I think of my Grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years.

“I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye.”

She added: “70 years is really quite something, isn’t it? The jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile.”

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to sit on the throne for 70 years and is also the longest-reigning female monarch in the world.

Looking back at the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012, Eugenie wrote: “On the day of the regatta, we watched 850 boats floating down the Thames in honour of Her Majesty.

“Most of all, I remember seeing my grannie and grandpa (the Duke of Edinburgh) standing for eight hours in the rain, waving and smiling, and keeping the family and the nation moving forward like they had done for so many years.”

This year, the 96-year-old monarch is expected to attend the Trooping the Colour parade, where she will stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other working members of the royal family, as well as the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

However, due to her ongoing mobility problems, the palace has said it will not confirm her presence at jubilee events until the day-of.

Other major events taking place over the weekend include the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, as well as numerous Big Jubilee Lunches and street parties that are scheduled across the country.

