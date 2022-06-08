Princess Eugenie causes stir online after cropping out Kate Middleton in jubilee photo

Princess Eugenie has caused a stir on social media, after posting a photo from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee where Kate Middleton is cropped out of it.

As the Queen’s celebration of her 70-year reign came to a close, the 32-year-old princess shared a sequence of photos from the eventful weekend on Instagram. She also praised her grandmother in the caption.

“Thank you, Your Majesty, Grannie, for 70 years of service, selflessness and dedication. You are such a shining light for us all,” she wrote. “Just a final roundup of some epic moments of the most special weekend that I was so honoured to be a part of.”

The photos that Princess Eugenie posted were taken on many different occasions, including the Trooping the Colour parade and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

However, in one image, which featured the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, fans noticed that Middleton had been cropped out.

“I’m going to start calling Eugenie, “Solange”, because her crop game is on point!,” one person tweeted, along with the laughing face emoji.

The Twitter user explained that they were comparing Princess Eugenie to Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, who has been known for cropping people out of her photographs.

In response to the tweet, some people praised the royal for editing Middleton out of the photo and joked that she did it because of her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“She left enough so you don’t wonder whether she meant to crop or not!” one wrote. “Queen s***!”

“It’s the obvious cropping game for me. She left enough sleeves on both sides so you are left with no doubt,” another wrote, acknowledging how Princess Camilla was also cropped out of the image.

A third person said: “Clearly making a statement for & behalf of Harry & Meghan. It would appear that Kate misses her bro in law & is jealous of his Megs.”

These comments came after Princess Eugenie was seen smiling as her husband, Jack Brooksbank, shared a joke with Prince Harry at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, ahead of the thanksgiving service.

However, some Twitter users came to the Princess’ defence and felt like she didn’t intentionally edit Middleton out of the photo.

“I’m sure she just didn’t know how to use the sizing arrows when posting multiple photos,” one wrote. “Harmless operator error.”

At the jubilee pageant last Sunday, Princess Eugenie and her husband’s one-year-old son, August, made his first public appearance, as he joined other members of his family in the joy box to watch th event.

On her Instagram, Princess Eugenie shared multiple photos of her son, one of which included him waving at the crowd. She also expressed her gratitude towards the pageant in the caption.

“The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible,” she wrote. “To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud.”

