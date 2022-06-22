Prince Willian honours Windrush generation as new statue unveiled at Waterloo station

Prince William and Kate Middleton helped to unveil the national monument to the Windrush generation at Waterloo station on Wednesday (22nd June).

The Duke of Cambridge made a speech offering a “profound thank you” to every member of the generation before the sculpture was revealed.

“The Windrush generation have made our culture richer, our services stronger and our fellow countryman safer,” William said.

He had spent the morning alongside his wife meeting with young British-Caribbean creatives to further mark Windrush Day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.