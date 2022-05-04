Prince William visits James’ Place to speak about male suicide prevention

Prince William has said society is not tackling the issue of male suicide “as fast as we need to” as he opened the latest centre of a charity supporting men in crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge toured the new London branch of James’ Place with co-founder Clare Milford Haven, who created the service after her son James took his own life aged just 21.

During his visit, William made an impromptu speech as he unveiled a plaque, and also met a 58-year-old father who said he owed his life to the charity.

