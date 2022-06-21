Prince William to have more central role in royal family as he turns 40

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

Prince William is celebrating his 40th birthday today (21 June).

Kensington Palace has released three new photos in celebration.

As the Duke of Cambridge hits the milestone age, it is expected that he will play a more central role in the royal family.

In an article for Big Issue magazine, which he was pictured helping to sell on the street early in June, the prince said he would continue “shining” a light on homelessness, calling it a “solvable issue”.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Prince William to have more central role in royal family as he turns 40