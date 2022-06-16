Prince William tells England women’s team Princess Charlotte is ‘really good in goal’

Prince William has revealed his daughter, Princess Charlotte, wanted the England women’s football team to know she is “really good” in goal.

The Duke of Cambridge visited the squad at St George’s Park in Burton-on-Trent ahead of this summer’s Uefa Women’s Euro 2022, which starts on 6 July.

After being presented with shirts for both him and his daughter, William told the players: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you she’s really good in goal”.

He also had a kick about on the training pitch.

