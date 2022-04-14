Prince William tells Cate Blanchett he remains 'a stubborn optimist' on climate crisis

Prince William said that he remains “a stubborn optimist” on the climate crisis as he appeared on the Climate of Change podcast, hosted by Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy.

The Prince of Wales also discussed his experiences of climate activism and his involvement in The Earthshot Prize.

“I do believe we can make huge strides,” William said of tackling climate change.

“I really do think it can be done in much quicker time than we anticipate because the solutions are out there.”

