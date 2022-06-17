Prince William sent personal letter to girlfriend of Capitol officer killed on Jan 6 while Trump did nothing

Prince William reportedly sent a letter to the girlfriend of the Capitol officer who died a day after responding to the violent insurrection during the January 6 riot last year.

The Duke of Cambridge penned a personal note offering his condolences to Sandra Garza, the longtime partner of Brian Sicknick who died the day after the Capitol riot after having suffered two strokes.

“Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian,” the future king of England wrote to Ms Garza, who showed the letter’s contents to CNN.

The prince also took space to praise the fallen officer’s “patriotism and selflessness” throughout the “harrowing” attack on the US Capitol.

Ms Garza noted that, while she did receive this personal letter from another country’s diplomatic figure, she did not receive anything of that kind from her own country’s political leader at that time, former US president Donald Trump.

“Trump does not give two craps about law enforcement or Brian and yet Prince William took the time to honour me and Brian,” Ms Garza said, while being interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The letter from the Duke of Cambridge, which was dated on September 2021 but only recently reached Ms Garza, explained that he felt motivated to reach out to the deceased officer’s partner after viewing a documentary, which included footage from the violent mob descending on the Capitol and attacking officers in their path.

“By all accounts Brian performed valiantly whilst on duty and despite suffering injuries continued to do his utmost to protect those inside,” he wrote. “I was terribly saddened to hear that he passed away the following day and hope that you can take some comfort from knowing that it is thanks to law enforcement officers like Brian that the situation did not escalate further and democracy was upheld.”

The letter from the usually reticent prince was warmly received by Ms Garza, who after reading its contents told the CNN host that she believed he was a “a beautiful, wonderful person”.

