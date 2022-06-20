Prince William sells copies of The Big Issue magazine on streets of London

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

Prince William has pledged his support to The Big Issue and was spotted selling copies of the magazine in London ahead of his 40th birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge is the cover star of the latest issue and has promised to continue shining a light on the issue of homelessness.

William has written an article about his experiences of selling the magazine alongside vendor Dave Martin.

“In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to help those most in need,” he wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Prince William sells copies of The Big Issue magazine on streets of London