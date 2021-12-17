Prince William reveals his idea of a perfect Christmas

Prince William has revealed that his perfect Christmas would be spent watching his favourite festive film, plenty of Christmas feasting and playing board games with his children – and a bright yellow Lamborghini wouldn’t hurt, either.

The Duke of Cambridge answered questions from young cancer patients receiving treatment at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, where he is a patron, for the hospital’s radio show.

He sat down with Radio Marsden’s host, Barry Alston, for the special podcast episode and spoke about his love for Christmas food and all his favourite things about the season.

“I do tend to eat a lot over Christmas,” William said. “There’s always a tiny little bit of space left in my stomach for a bit of turkey or sausage or a bit of wine.”

But the “loveliest” part of the celebration is bringing the family together, he said, adding: “We’re quite spread out… We get very few moments together. When I see my children meet up with my cousins’ children they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special.”

Listeners discover that the duke “loves” Brussels sprouts, as he told one child named Rupert who said he likes the controversial vegetable: “I’m very glad you like Brussels sprouts, it’s very important we eat our greens.

“I like Brussels sprouts with my turkey, roast potatoes, sausages. I’m very surprised you like Brussels sprouts, but you keep eating them because they’re very good for you.”

Answering a question about what he wants for Christmas this year, William replied: “That’s a wonderful question that I’ve not had much time to think about, because I’ve been thinking about my children and what they want for Christmas.

“But if I had to choose right now, then I would say I would like my favourite football team, which is Aston Villa, to win their football match on Boxing Day.”

William also revealed that while he does enjoy ice skating, he’s “not very good at it” and his “feet go all over the place… like a deer on ice”.

“It’s really not very pretty,” he adds. “But I do like ice skating.”

His favourite Christmas film is Elf, starring Will Ferrell, which William said he watches “every Christmas because it still makes me laugh”.

As for which board games the royals enjoy, the duke and his family enjoy playing Monopoly and Risk, which he said usually leaves everyone “very cross, because they lose… but that’s what I like playing”.

One particular question about whether he owns a luxury Lamborghini makes the prince laugh, and he revealed that he “wishes” he had one.

“I would love to have a Lamborghini,” he said. “A big, bright yellow Lamborghini. But unfortunately, I don’t have a Lamborghini, I’m going to have to save up for one of those when I get older.”

When asked what he would do if he were in charge of Christmas for a day, William said he would “have to make sure everyone can enjoy it” and that there would “definitely be no Covid or any cancer in the world”.

