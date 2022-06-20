Prince William praises Diana’s ‘inimitable style’ as he reveals why he was selling The Big Issue

The Duke of Cambridge has said selling copies of The Big Issue was “eye-opening” after he spent a day doing so in early June.

In a new article penned for the publication, Prince William also recalled the first time he visited a homeless shelter with his late mother, Princess Diana.

“I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem,” William wrote.

He added that he hopes to bring his children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, to see organisations like The Big Issue.

“In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me,” the Duke wrote.

“As she instinctively knew, and as I continue to try and highlight, the first step to fixing a problem is for everyone to see it for what it truly is.”

William said he “refuses to believe” that homelessness is an “irrevocable fact of life”. “It is an issue that can be solved, but that requires a continued focus and comprehensive support network,” he added.

The Duke partnered with The Big Issue to celebrate his 40th birthday on Tuesday 21 June, and spent a day selling copies of the publication earlier this month, an experience which he said was “eye-opening”.

“I wanted to experience the other side and see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. My time was truly eye opening. I was lucky to join Dave on a warm, sunny day in June,” William wrote.

“People recognised a familiar face and were happy to give me the time of day. But that isn’t the case for the vast majority of Big Issue vendors, who sell year-round – including through the bleak winter months – and are barely given a second glance by passers-by. ”

William added that he has always believed in using his platform to “help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling. I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.”

In a separate interview with the magazine, William said he wants to “fix homelessness”.

“If we really want to fix homelessness it can be done, if we do it together and there’s a big team effort. It is possible,” William said.

“There’s no doubt about it, more support at the sharp end is needed, definitely. What I’d like to do is build something more permanent but fix all the other issues as well.

“So we can tie everyone together, rather than fire-fighting going on in lots of areas, to bring everyone together and have it a bit more streamlined and co-ordinated. That’s my aim to try and tackle that and give the next generation less chance of being homeless.”

As of December 2021, more than 270,000 people in England were homeless, The Big Issue reported, including 126,000 children.

Of these, approximately 2,440 people sleep rough, while others stay in temporary accommodation like a hostel or sofa surfing.

William added that he worries this figures will “get a lot worse”. “We’ve already come out the back of a pretty bad period for trying to tackle homelessness.

“Current projections mean we could find ourselves in a much trickier position in the next couple of years. Getting on top of it sooner rather than later is in everyone’s best interest,” he said.

