Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Big Issue seller’s house in Cambridge

A Big Issue seller showed Prince William and Kate Middleton round his home in Cambridge on Wednesday (23 June) after telling William that he heard he had a go at selling the magazine.

Eamonn Kelly, 52, has sold the Big Issue in Cambridge for 13 years.

On a visit to housing charity Jimmy’s Cambrige, the royal couple saw the modular homes opened by the charity in 2020 which support people through homelessness.

Mr Kelly shook the hands of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and posed for pictures with them.

