A memorial to remember the late Duke of Edinburgh will be held at Westminster Abbey from 10.30am today, Tuesday 29 March.

The Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Westminster Abbey, which will see a 1,800-strong congregation gathering to honour Prince Philip’s life.

Most senior members of the royal family are expected to attend, including the Queen. However, it has not yet been confirmed that Her Majesty will be there, having recently recovered from a bout of Covid.

The 95-year-old head of state pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month due to mobility issues, and has previously spoken about her struggle to move.

But according to reports, the Queen is “determined” to be at the service. The Palace said she has been actively involved in plans for the service, with many elements reflecting her wishes.

Follow our liveblog to get the latest updates on Philip’s memorial today.

Show latest update 1648541263 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following the latest updates on Prince Philip’s memorial. Kate Ng 29 March 2022 09:07

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Prince Philip memorial: Queen to attend service at Westminster Abbey, Palace confirms