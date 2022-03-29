Prince Philip: A life in pictures from 1921-2021

The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.

The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle.

Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor last year took place during Covid restrictions and was limited to just 30 people. The Queen sat alone during the farewell ceremony due to social distancing measures, and singing was banned at the time.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 74 years, and had four children together, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and eight grandchildren.

A twelve year old Prince Philip of Greece (2nd from left) takes part in an historical pageant at Gordonstoun School, Moray, Scotland

Philip married Princess Elizabeth in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947, four months after the couple’s engagement was announced.

The Duke had met the future queen 13 years previously at the wedding of Philip’s cousin Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Elizabeth’s uncle Prince George, Duke of Kent, in 1934 when they were both children.

The pair were third cousins through Queen Victoria and second cousins through King Christian IX of Denmark.

For the couple’s gold wedding anniversary, Philip made a rare speech about his marriage to the Queen.

A rare picture of Prince Philip of Greece at the public school of Gordonstoun, Elgin, Scotland

The Duke spoke about the importance of tolerance in a relationship, especially when times are “difficult”.

He said: “I think the main lesson that we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage.

5 December 1946: The Duke of Edinburgh, as a serving officer in the Royal Navy

“It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult. You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”

10 July 1947: Princess Elizabeth and Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, whose engagement was announced, pose for their first engagement pictures at Buckingham Palace

Before marrying into the royal family, Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu, before moving to France. As an adult he joined the Royal Navy, and served in the Second World War.

The Duke reached the rank of commander before leaving active military service in 1952.

Philip Mountbatten, prior to his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, batting at the nets during cricket practice while in the Royal Navy, July 31st 1947

Prince Philip was the chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, an international youth programme, which sees young adults take part in self-improvement activities such as volunteering and undertaking expeditions.

He retired from public life in 2017 after decades of service.

Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, prior to his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, working at his desk after returning to his Royal Navy duties at the Petty Officers Training Centre in Corsham, Wiltshire, August 1st 1947

20 November 1947: Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh pose for the press at Buckingham Palace, London, after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey

Princess Elizabeth enjoying a stroll with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in their first public appearance since their wedding. 23/11/47.

1 Jan 1947 : Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during their honeymoon in Malta, where he was stationed with the Royal Navy

15 December 1948: Princess Elizabeth and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with Prince Charles after his christening at Buckingham Palace.

21 October 1950: Princess Elizabeth holding her daughter Princess Anne at her christening in Buckingham Palace, with the Duke of Edinburgh at her side

The Princess Royal in the arms of Queen Elizabeth II, with The Duke of Edinburgh, holding The Prince of Wales, in the grounds of Clarence House in 1951.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch a cricket match at Highclere Castle, Highclere, Hampshire, 3rd August 1958

1 Jan 1965: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle with their children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and little Prince Edward

The Royal Family in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, Berkshire. Left to right: Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles (behind the Queen) and Prince Andrew

1969: Prince Charles (left) talking to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in front of a fireplace at Sandringham, Scotland, 1969

Princess Anne competes in the Badminton Horse Trials, UK, 26th April 1971. Here she is pictured with her father, the Duke of Edinburgh

20th November 1972: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh on the occasion of their 25th silver wedding anniversary celebrations held at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Balmoral in 1972 to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. Balmoral in the Highlands, one of the royals’ favourite places, held many memories for the Duke of Edinburgh. The Queen was once said to never be happier than when she was at Balmoral, Philip, too, loved the outdoor life that was synonymous with their annual break, which stretched from the end of July into October.

7 June 1977: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, travel in a carriage during celebrations for the Silver Jubilee in London

28th May 1975: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, driving a carriage, UK

4 August 1982: The Royal family at Buckingham Palace, London, on the day of Prince William’s christening. Standing (from left): the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh; seated (from left): Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales holding Prince William, and the Queen Mother

the Prince of Wales and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families (L-R back row) Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles (L-R front row) Duke of Edinburgh, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla’s father Major Bruce Shand, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony, April 9, 2005 in Windsor, England

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip walk down the aisle in Westminster Abbey, in London, 19 November 2007, to attend a service to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in a rare visit to Downing Street. British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha were hosting a lunch to celebrate Prince Philip’s 90th birthday.

The official Royal Wedding group photograph in the throne room at Buckingham Palace with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Front row (L-R): Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. Back Row (L-R): Tom Pettifer, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton and Philippa Middleton

21 June 2012: Queen Elizabeth II (L) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive to attend Ladies Day at Royal Ascot race meeting, in Ascot, Britain

Prince Philip in 2013 awarding Afghanistan service medals at 40 Commando in Taunton.

Prince Harry, Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the atmosphere during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 31, 2015

12 June 2016: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to guests attending “The Patron’s Lunch” celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday on The Mall

2 August 2017: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, makes his final individual public engagement as he attends a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt in London

