Prince Philip: A life in pictures from 1921-2021

The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.
The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.
Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle.
Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor last year took place during Covid restrictions and was limited to just 30 people. The Queen sat alone during the farewell ceremony due to social distancing measures, and singing was banned at the time.
Philip married Princess Elizabeth in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947, four months after the couple’s engagement was announced.
The Duke had met the future queen 13 years previously at the wedding of Philip’s cousin Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark and Elizabeth’s uncle Prince George, Duke of Kent, in 1934 when they were both children.
The pair were third cousins through Queen Victoria and second cousins through King Christian IX of Denmark.
For the couple’s gold wedding anniversary, Philip made a rare speech about his marriage to the Queen.
The Duke spoke about the importance of tolerance in a relationship, especially when times are “difficult”.
He said: “I think the main lesson that we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage.
“It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult. You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”
Before marrying into the royal family, Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu, before moving to France. As an adult he joined the Royal Navy, and served in the Second World War.
The Duke reached the rank of commander before leaving active military service in 1952.
Prince Philip was the chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, an international youth programme, which sees young adults take part in self-improvement activities such as volunteering and undertaking expeditions.
He retired from public life in 2017 after decades of service.
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.