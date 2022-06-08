Prince Louis was ‘on a sugar high’ during Platinum Jubilee Pageant, says Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has offered an explanation for Prince Louis’ show-stealing antics over the weekend, revealing that royal family children were on “sugar highs” during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Louis, four, dominated headlines on Sunday after he was seen dancing in his seat, pulling faces at his mother and covering her mouth.

During the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby – the podcast Mike co-hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne – Mike shared what it was like to attend the royal festivities.

The rugby player is married to Zara Tindall, who is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and a grandchild of the Queen.

Tindall said the royal children were “the stars of the show”.

Prince Louis and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince George, joined the royal procession for the first time during Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

On Sunday, they attended the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where they were joined by Zara and Mike’s daughters, Mia, eight, and Lena, three.

Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, was also in the royal box with his daughters, Isla, 10 and Savannah, 11.

“Louis, he just wanted to have fun,” Mike said. “And my two are always mischievous so it was trying to keep a lid on.

“There were lots of sweets out back though, so they had complete sugar highs.”

One short clip from the Platinum Jubilee Pageant showed Louis, Charlotte, Lena and Savannah fighting over a packet of sweets.

As Lena attempted to hand over a sweet to Charlotte, Louis could be seen intercepting and trying to take them – prompting a telling off from Lena.

The youngest Cambridge child also put on an enthusiastic display at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

During the royal carriage procession, he excitedly waved at spectators, ignoring Charlotte’s instruction to lower his hands.

Louis later joined the family to watch a Royal Air Force’s flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where he pulled faces at the crowds and screamed into the air while standing next to the Queen.

When asked whether the royal family had enjoyed a cup of tea together after the festivities, Mike disclosed that they had got together on Thursday and after the Party at the Palace on Saturday evening.

“After the concert, we all chatted together because we went in and had a drink with everyone after,” he said

Tindall described the four-day long celebration as “outstanding”.

“It was just great to be a part of,” he said. “We had a good cousin’s lunch on Thursday, that was a highlight but outside of that, I think the concert was very, very cool.”

