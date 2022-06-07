Prince Louis captured bickering with his cousins over a pack of sweets in hilarious jubilee pageant moment

Prince Louis has captured hearts once again as viral video showed him bickering with his second cousins and sister Princess Charlotte over a pack of candies.

The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stole the show during last week’s platinum jubilee celebrations, which marked the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.

During Sunday’s jubilee pageant, Prince Louis became a social media sensation as fans spotted his cheeky expressions, most notably when he shushed his mother, Kate Middleton.

Now, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate has struck again, this time when a bag of sweets caused chaos amongst the youngest members of the royal family. In a 38-second video posted by a Twitter user, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Lena Tindall, and Savannah Phillips are seen fighting over the candies during the platinum pageant.

Mike and Zara Tindall’s three-year-old daughter Lena pulled out the treats and offered one to Princess Charlotte, seven, who was seated in the front row. Savannah Phillips, the 11-year-old daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, intercepted the bag of candy but Lena pulled them away before she could grab a handful.

As Lena made a second attempt at offering some candy to Charlotte, Prince Louis took his turn at stealing some sweets. Lena broke away to offer some to Prince George, eight, while Kate looked on to make sure a fight didn’t break out over the pack of candies.

It didn’t take long for social media to joke about the young royal family members’ squabble over the bag of sweets.

“She’s like, NOPE! No candies for your Prince Louis,” tweeted one person.

“Her priority was George, nothing for Louis,” said someone else.

Another Twitter user joked: “I think Lena knows who’s third in line to the throne”.

The four-year-old had previously won fans over on Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade and RAF flypast at Buckingham Palace. As the aircraft soared overhead, Louis was seen covering his ears and making a screaming face while his mother laughed at the toddler’s antics. Others were heartwarmed by the sweet interaction he had with his great-grandmother, the Queen, as the royal family stood on the balcony.

