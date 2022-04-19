Prince Harry tells Hoda Kotb California now feels like ‘home’

Prince Harry has revealed that California feels like “home” to him and that he and Meghan Markle have been welcomed with “open arms” after the couple stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the US.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his comfort in his new home during an interview with the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb from The Netherlands, where he is currently attending the fifth Invictus Games.

In a preview of the interview aired on NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt, the royal told Kotb that he has adjusted well to the move.

“Home for me now is, for the time being, it’s in the states,” Harry said. “And it feels that way as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms.”

More follows…

