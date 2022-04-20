Prince Harry says he is making sure the Queen is ‘protected’ after making secret visit

Prince Harry has said he is making sure the Queen is “protected” and has “the right people around her” following a recent secret visit to see her.

The Duke of Sussex last week dropped in to see his grandmother along with his wife, Meghan Markle, as the pair made their way to the Netherlands.

“Being with her was great, it was just so nice to see her. She was on great form, she’s always got a great sense of humour,” Harry said.

“I’m just making sure that she’s protected, and got the right people around her.”

