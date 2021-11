Prince Harry jokes about ‘living the American dream’ during Freedom Gala speech

Prince Harry joked that he was “living the American Dream” after riding in a car shaped like a hot dog during a gala honouring veterans in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala on the eve of Veterans Day in the US and Armistice Day in the UK.

Harry presented Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families at the Intrepid Museum, and praised the “value” of service members and their families.

He donned black tie, his medals and the cross of the Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order, while Meghan wore a red gown designed by Carolina Herrera. They both adorned their outfits with a poppy, a symbol to remember those who died in military service.

“It’s wonderful to be back on USS Intrepid a decade after my last visit – and a lot has changed since then,” he told the audience.

“Just last week, I went for a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – how’s that for living the American dream.”

Harry continued: “I’ve lived in the US for close to two years now. I have to say, witnessing your support for all those that put themselves in harm’s way in defence of our freedoms and liberties, it’s remarkable and hugely respected.

“It reminds me of the deep reverence us Brits have for our military as well. The armed forces communities in both our countries share a special bond, and I’m grateful to have served in support of our joint allyship for many years.”

The duke served in the military for 10 years, during which he carried out two tours of Afghanistan, He has organised the Invictus Games for wounded service members and veterans since 2014.

“As we honour and reflect on Remembrance Day in the UK, which shares a date tomorrow with Veterans Day here in the US, my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing, and recognise the value of, our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family. We and they are better for it,” he added.

“I served 10 years in the military, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan – one as an FAC (Forward Air Controller) on the ground and in the dust with some of you, another as an Apache helicopter pilot in the air supporting and talking with you.

“Nothing was more valuable than the time I got to spend with my soldiers in a shell scrape, eating an MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) in the back of a tank, thanks for the swaps, flying a mission overhead knowing those below were safer, or making each other laugh when it was needed the most.

“My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with – wherever in the world we were.”

Additional reporting by PA

Source Link Prince Harry jokes about ‘living the American dream’ during Freedom Gala speech