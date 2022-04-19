Prince Harry interview – live: Royal to speak with Hoda Kotb about Queen visit, Meghan Markle and more

Prince Harry is expected to reveal new details of his recent surprise visit with the Queen and his life with Meghan Markle in a new interview with American TV networks.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s Today Show while in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, with the full programme to be aired on Wednesday evening.

Coming just one year after the Duke’s explosive TV special with the Duchess and Oprah Winfrey, the interview could cause further turbulence for the royal family.

In their meeting with Oprah, the Sussexes described the racism and bullying they said the had received from others in the royal apparatus and the British press, as well as the Duchess’s suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son Archie

Follow live updates below as we report the latest news from Prince Harry’s visit and learn more about what his interview has in store.

Show latest update 1650391664 Another potential bombshell interview from Prince Harry Good morning and welcome to our live blog from sunny California, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle make their home. This week, instead, the couple are in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for injured or sick military members and veterans founded by the Duke of Sussex. It’s there that Prince Harry sat down with US TV host Hoda Kotb. We’ll get preview clips from the interview later tonight (Tuesday), and the full interview tomorrow (Wednesday). Io Dodds 19 April 2022 19:07

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Prince Harry interview – live: Royal to speak with Hoda Kotb about Queen visit, Meghan Markle and more