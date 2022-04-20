Prince Harry interview – live: Royal tells Hoda Kotb he’s ensuring Queen is ‘protected’

Prince Harry has said he is making sure his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II is “protected” and has “the right people around her” following a recent secret visit to see her with Meghan markle.

In an upcoming interview with the American TV network NBC News, the Duke of Sussex said it was “just so nice” to see the Queen on only his third trip back to the UK since March 2020.

The wandering royal sat down with Hoda Kotb of NBC’s Today Show while in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, with the full interview to be aired on Wednesday evening.

It comes just one year after the Duke’s explosive TV special with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle, the interview could cause further turbulence for the royal family.

Follow live updates below as we report the latest news from Prince Harry’s visit and learn more about what he said to NBC.

Show latest update 1650450600 Prince Harry’s interview: what we know so far We’re now half an hour away from the start of NBC’s Today show, which will include Prince Harry’s interview. Here are the key points so far: Harry and Meghan had tea with the Queen last week during a secret visit to the UK Io Dodds 20 April 2022 11:30 1650448440 This year was Meghan Markle’s first appearance at Invictus Games NBC’s interview with Prince Harry took place while he was visiting the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for injured and sick military service members and veterans that he founded in 2014. The Games, named after William Ernest Henley’s famous Victorian poem – the title of which means “unconquered” in Latin – were the prince’s attempt to inspire hurt service members following his time in the British Army in Afghanistan. However, the games were postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and again in 2021, making this installment an emotional one for the Duke of Sussex. “To the key workers on the frontlines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you,” said Prince Harry and various associates in a collective video last February. “When the world is ready, we will compete with all we have, with all we are.” Io Dodds 20 April 2022 10:54 1650446160 ICYMI: Harry is making sure the Queen is ‘protected’ Another preview clip from NBC showed the Duke saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother the Queen is “protected” and has the “right people around her”. While Prince Harry did not elaborate on his meaning during the preview clip, his comments about protecting the monarch come after he and Meghan shared a number of surprising claims about their time as royals during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. At one point during the interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry alleged that the Queen, who he described as the “head of The Firm,” is badly advised by those around her. Io Dodds 20 April 2022 10:16 1650443460 ICYMI: California now ‘feels like home’ to Prince Harry In a preview clip from NBC last night, the Duke of Sussex revealed that California feels like “home” to him and that he and Meghan Markle have been welcomed with “open arms” in the Golden State. “Home for me now is, for the time being, it’s in the States,” Prince Harry said. “And it feels that way as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms. And it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.” Io Dodds 20 April 2022 09:31 1650439200 CYMI: Queen is ‘on great form’ after brush with Covid Prince Harry told TV host Hoda Kotb that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was on “great form” after her recent bout with Covid 19. According to new preview footage released by NBC News last night, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his recent secret visit to the Queen last week. “She’s on great form,” said the Duke. She’s always got a great sense of humour with me, and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.” Io Dodds 20 April 2022 08:20 1650434835 ICYMI: ‘It was just so nice to see the Queen’ In his NBC interview, Prince Harry opened up about how much he enjoyed being reunited with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his and Meghan Markle’s surprise visit. “Being with her was great, it was just so nice to see her. She was on great form, she’s always got a great sense of humour,” the royal said during a preview clip of the interview shared during NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt on Tuesday. That trip marked the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan have been in Europe together since they stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 and relocated to California. Io Dodds 20 April 2022 07:07 1650430815 Queen to spend birthday at Prince Philip’s ‘modest’ farmhouse The Queen is set to spend her 96th birthday today in “modest” fashion at a farmhouse beloved by Prince Philip. According to Mail Online, Queen Elizabeth II will travel by helicopter to her family’s estate at Sandringham in Norfolk on Wednesday to stay at Wood Farm, where her late husband lived after retiring from public life. Friends and family will visit her there over the next few days. Buckingham Palace is not planning any major publicevents to make her birthday. The context is that the Queen’s advanced age and mobility issues have cast doubt on the extent of her involvement in public celebrations for her platinum jubilee this June. Io Dodds 20 April 2022 06:00 1650430395 Video shows Harry and Meghan in tiny novelty car If you ever wanted to see his royal highness the Duke of Sussex, sixth in line to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, driving around in a tiny little car, today is your lucky day. As part of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were chauffeured around a very small track in very small Land Rovers driven by children, which was thankfully caught on video. Harry and Meghan enjoy spin in tiny cars as they take on Invictus Games challenge Io Dodds 20 April 2022 05:53 1650426615 ICYMI: Harry’s son Archie wants to be Kwazii from Octonauts While the toddler is currently alternating between wanting to be an astronaut and a pilot, the Duke also revealed that on some days he wants to be Kwazii from the children’s TV show Octonauts. Kwazii is an animated orange cat with a Cockney accent who explores the ocean with his animal compatriots. The Octonauts Wiki describes him as a “daredevil cat with a mysterious pirate past”. “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen [the show],” said the Duke. Io Dodds 20 April 2022 04:50 1650422173 Sussex family hires former Obama secret service agent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a former US Secret Service agent who once protected presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, according to reports. Page Six, the gossip section of the New York Post, reported on Tuesday that former protection agent Christopher Sanchez has been photographed with the Sussexes at the Invictus Games. Mr Sanchez left the Secret Service in 2013 and is now a vice president at the private security firm TorchStone Global. “Secret Service agents are the best in the world at what we do,” he said in a podcast interview in 2020. “I spent five years on the president’s details and I was lucky enough to be there during a transition, so I spent the last two-and-a-half years with President Bush and the first two-and-a-half years of President Obama. I was just grateful to be a part of it.” Former Secret Service agent Christopher Sanchez seen at the Invictus Games on 19 April 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA Wire) The Sussexes’ security has been a matter of controversy between them and the Windsors. Prince Harry has his own private protection team, but following his retirement from official duties he has argued that they do not have enough legal powers abroad or access to UK intelligence. Io Dodds 20 April 2022 03:36

