Prince Harry claims he predicted January 6 US Capitol riot

Prince Harry has claimed he predicted the January 6 US Capitol riot but that he was ignored by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey.

The royal told a “Re:Wired” panel on the danger of the Internet “lie machine” that he had emailed the entrepreneur about the role the social media platform was playing in Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in power.

“Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 and I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,” Harry told host Steven Levy on Tuesday.

“That email was sent the day before, then it happened I have not heard from him since.”

Supporters of Donald Trump violently forced their way into the US Capitol building after the one-term president hosted a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC on 6 January.

They attempted to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, with many claiming Mr Trumpo had called for them to invade the heart of US democracy.

Lawmakers ran and hid as Trump supporters sacked the building, with some of them calling for the hanging of then vice president Mike Pence.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 600 people in 40 states with participating in the riot, which resulted in a historic second impeachment of Mr Trump.

“The Internet is being defined by hate, division and lies and that can’t be right,” added Harry.

