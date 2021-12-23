Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of daughter Lilibet on holiday card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have celebrated the holiday season with a new family photo, which features their daughter Lilibet Diana for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the family photograph, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, on Thursday, with the card showing the family of four smiling outside their home in Santa Barbara, California.

In the photograph, Prince Harry holds the couple’s two-year-old son Archie on his lap while Meghan can be seen raising six-month-old Lilibet in the air.

“Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family,” the couple wrote.

The duke and duchess also announced their dedication to organisations that “honour and protect families,” continuing: “As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The couple’s holiday card includes a list of these organisations, before concluding with well-wishes from the family.

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours,” Meghan and Harry wrote.

In addition to the first glimpse of their daugther Lili, the family photograph also illustrates the resemblance Prince Harry shares with Archie, who also has red hair.

More follows…

