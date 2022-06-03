Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left St Paul’s cathedral on Friday (3 June) after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The couple also watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony next to the Queen from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

While most members of the royal family were in attendance at St Paul’s, the monarch missed the service after experiencing “discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

Prince Andrew was not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.