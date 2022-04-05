Prince Charles welcomes Queen of Spain to open County Durham art exhibition

Posted on April 5, 2022 0

Prince Charles welcomed the Queen of Spain, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, to Auckland Castle in County Durham on Tuesday (5 April).The royals opened an exhibition of Francisco de Zurbaran’s Jacob and His Twelve Sons paintings at the Spanish Gallery in Bishop Auckland. The gallery has been home to the series of paintings for over 250 years.The Prince of Wales greeted Queen Letizia outside the castle with a kiss on her hand and cheeks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Prince Charles welcomes Queen of Spain to open County Durham art exhibition