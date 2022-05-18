Prince Charles speaks about ‘darker aspects of past’ in Canada amid calls for school scandal apology

Prince Charles has spoken about the need to come to terms with “darker aspects of the past” in a visit to Canada amid calls for an apology over the treatment indigenous school children in the country.

The Prince of Wales said he had heard about the “ongoing commitment to healing and understanding” taking place in the nation as it reckons with the scandal.

Hundreds of unmarked graves were found in Canada last year at former schools for indigenous children, who would be taken from families and sent to these state-funded Christian institutions.

Many were abused and thousands believed to have died at these schools from the 19th century until the 1970s.

The Prince of Wales has faced calls to apologise for their treatment as he visits Canada, where the Queen is head of state, this week.

After a formal welcome on the east coast, Prince Charles spoke about how the country was attempting to reconcile with the scandal as he addressed dignitaries in the Confederation Building.

The Prince of Wales inspects the guard of honour ahead of an official welcome ceremony at the Confederation Building in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador (Jacob King/PA)

“As we look to our collective future, as one people sharing one planet, we must find new ways to come to terms with the darker and more difficult aspects of the past: acknowledging, reconciling and striving to do better. It is a process that starts with listening,” he said.

“I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to discuss with the governor general the vital process of reconciliation in this country – not a one-off act, of course, but an ongoing commitment to healing, respect and understanding.

Prince Charles added: “I know that our visit here this week comes at an important moment – with indigenous and non-indigenous peoples across Canada committing to reflect honestly and openly on the past and to forge a new relationship for the future.”

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has said reconciliation with indigenous people will form part of the discussions Charles and Camilla engage in during their visit.

But the prime minister avoided answering when asked if he thinks the queen should apologize for the legacy of residential schools.

Charles and Camilla’s three-day Platinum Jubilee tour will begin in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and will see the couple travel to Ottawa and Yellowknife, the capital city of the Northwest Territories.

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives in St John’s (Jacob King/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury recently visited Canada and apologised for the “terrible crime” of the Anglican Church’s involvement in Canada’s residential schools – and for the Church of England’s “grievous sins” against the indigenous peoples of Canada.

Pope Francis plans to visit Canada this summer to apologise for the abuse suffered by indigenous people at the hands of the Catholic Church.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Source Link Prince Charles speaks about ‘darker aspects of past’ in Canada amid calls for school scandal apology