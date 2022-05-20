Prince Charles shows off his dance moves during Canada tour

Prince Charles showed off his moves as he took part in a traditional drum dance during his tour of Canada.

The Prince of Wales has spent time learning from indigenous communities during his trip, recently visiting a remote Canadian outpost battling climate change.

He and Camilla are visiting the nation to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

On the final leg of his tour, Charles was spotted joining other dancers at a traditional drum performance, much to the delight of the community, with one onlooker suggesting he had rhythm and “really looked like he enjoyed himself”.

