Prince Charles says government will ‘ease cost of living crisis’ in Queen’s speech

A promise to help ease the cost of living crisis made in the Queen’s Speech today has not been backed up by measures from the prime minister.

Boris Johnson unveiled a legislative programme with a promise to get Britain “back on track” after the Covid pandemic, but his package contained no new support for households struggling with the cost of living.

Standing in for his mother, Prince Charles told Parliament: “Her Majesty’s government will drive economic growth to improve living standards and fund sustainable investment in public services.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.