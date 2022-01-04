Prince Charles praises Prince William and Prince Harry in call to action about the climate crisis

Prince Charles has praised his sons, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, for their work in tackling the climate crisis.

In an essay for US magazine Newsweek, the Prince of Wales said “the world is on the brink” of environmental disaster and that governments and global industries must take urgent action.

Charles highlighted both of his sons’ efforts, writing that he was proud to see Prince William launch the Earthshot Prize in 2021, and of Prince Harry for pledging to make his charity, Archewell, net zero by 2030.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat,” he said.

“Most recently my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next 10 years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference,” he wrote.

“And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero.”

Charles also praised his late father, Prince Philip, for “identifying the damage humankind was inflicting on the planet” and co-founding the World Wildlife Fund in 1961.

Elsewhere in the essay, Charles called on the private sector to invest in green business strategies, writing that it would take “trillions, not billions” to move the world away from using fossil fuels.

He urged governments to implement carbon capture solutions, which will tackle carbon that is already in the atmosphere.

The Prince of Wales also highlighted progress made in 2021, writing that he believes the world has reached “a watershed moment”.

“The agreements reached at Cop 26 in November 2021 marked useful and important progress. Once again there was international recognition of the climate crisis,” he said.

“Leaders demonstrated political courage and a willingness to be held responsible and accountable for their actions. The focus appeared, as it should, on the impact of inaction for our children, grandchildren and generations beyond.”

“The time is now. The eyes of our children and grandchildren are judging us. Let ours be the generation that can. And does. As we enter a new year, there is not a moment to lose.”

Charles has rarely spoken publicly about his youngest son since Prince Harry officially stepped down from his duties as a senior member of the royal family in 2020.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry revealed that his relationship with his father was strained, and that at the time, Charles was not taking his calls.

