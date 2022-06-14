Prince Charles leads procession at Royal Ascot as Queen misses races

The Queen missed the first day of the Royal Ascot races on Tuesday (14 June), with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall taking Her Majesty’s place in the lead carriage.

Other royals in attendance included Peter Philips, the son of Princess Anne, who rode in the carriage alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, and Princess Beatrice.

The monarch has been suffering from “ongoing mobility issues” but made an appearance at the Garter Day celebrations in Windsor yesterday.

