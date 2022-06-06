Prince Charles laughs uncontrollably while watching platinum jubilee pageant

Posted on June 6, 2022 0

Prince Charles appeared to break out into a fit of laughter as he watched the platinum jubilee pageant on Sunday night.

As a troupe of dancing elephants and zebras passed in front of the royal family, the Prince of Wales could help but have a good old giggle.

He was laughing so much that his wife Camilla and son, Prince William, leaned over to find out what was so funny.

After Charles tried to explain, he could be seen laughing behind his hand once more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Prince Charles laughs uncontrollably while watching platinum jubilee pageant